Newcastle vaccine bus parks up at hard-to-reach communities
A Covid-19 vaccination bus is helping residents in hard-to-reach and vulnerable communities in Newcastle get their jab.
The mobile vaccination unit travels to those who are unable to get to vaccination centres, or where uptake has proved low in a bid to encourage more people to get their vaccination.
It is also hoped it will help address health inequalities.
On Sunday, about 150 people were vaccinated by volunteers in Elswick.
