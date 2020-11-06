Two doctors swapped their stethoscopes for violins to celebrate a patient's 100th birthday in hospital.

Irene Grieve was surprised by the musical performance from Dr Roger Jay and Dr Thom Fairhead at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

The 100-year-old, from Walker, is a classical music fan and her family were going to take her to see the Royal Northern Sinfonia, but she was admitted to hospital with an infection before Christmas cancelling the planned birthday celebrations.

Staff on ward 13 were joined by her family across both the UK and Canada via video link to sing happy birthday to her.