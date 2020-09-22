Blaydon Races: Dementia patient's daughter thanks Geordies
Dorothy's reaction to hearing the Blaydon Races for the first time since she was a little girl touched the hearts of hundreds of thousands of people.
The 89-year-old's carer Maisie Miller reached out to a local community Facebook group for suggestions as to how she could help the dementia patient reconnect with her youth.
Now, Dorothy's daughter Anne Stein has publicly thanked the people of Newcastle for their support.
