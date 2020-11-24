A Sunderland man is swimming 100km (62 miles) across 100 consecutive days in the North Sea to raise money for a charity.

To make the fundraiser even harder, Leroy Arkley has decided to complete it without wearing a wetsuit in very cold temperatures.

The 47-year-old is part of the Roker Bathing Club and has spent months training for the challenge, which has raised £2,000 for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen so far.