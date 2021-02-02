Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has joined Newcastle United on loan while defender DeAndre Yedlin has left the club.

Willock, 21, will spend the rest of the season on Tyneside as part of Steve Bruce's squad.

He thanked Newcastle United fans for their messages of support and promised to work his “socks off” after completing the deadline-day move.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin has moved to Turkish side Galatasaray.