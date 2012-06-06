A dementia patient living in the US has reconnected with her North East roots thanks to her carers playing her some Geordie songs to help her reminisce.

Dorothy, 89, left Newcastle when she was 18 years old to move to America, where she has lived ever since.

Her carers at Standish Village in Boston, Massachusetts, wanted to find a way to trigger some childhood memories, and thanks to help from people on Facebook, they decided to play the popular Geordie folk song Blaydon Races - and soon discovered that the tune had never left her.