Hebburn dad describes hospital Covid visit restrictions
The father of a seriously ill one-year-old has spoken out against new hospital restrictions preventing both parents being at his bedside at the same time.
Connor Gardner and Rachel Nicholson's son Max is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Newcastle's RVI prior to a bone marrow transplant.
Connor said visiting rules mean they cannot spend time as a "family unit".
The trust said the restrictions were down to coronavirus.
