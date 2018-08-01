A group of Newcastle University students are running across the North East dressed in carrot costumes to raise money for the city's West End Foodbank.

Third years Kate Abery, Tash Finchett and Eleni Haines are running 5km every day in the hope their efforts will educate other students on the reality of food poverty.

The flatmates have raised almost £3,000 so far and plan on completing their final run on Christmas Day.