A County Durham community is coming together to help tackle isolation and loneliness during the Covid-19 pandemic with a "Wednesday wave".

Pupils from South Stanley Junior School visited Towneley Court in a bid to make residents smile.

Many of them have been confined to their rooms due to coronavirus, so the children waved at them from outside and also sang Christmas songs in the hope of cheering them up.

Resident George Wilkinson, 80, said seeing their smiling faces was "very uplifting".