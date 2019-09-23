Hundreds gathered in Sunderland to pay their respects to the founder of the UK's largest independent travel firm.

John Hays, of Hays Travel, died on 13 November after collapsing at the firm's head office.

People lined the streets as the funeral procession made its way past Keel Square, over the Wearmouth Bridge and along St Mary's Boulevard in the city centre before a service at the crematorium on Chester Road.

On Tuesday several buildings around the city were lit up in the company's colours of orange and blue in tribute.