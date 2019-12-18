On this day 20 years ago, one of the North East's best-known bridges was lifted into place.

The Gateshead Millennium Bridge was floated up the River Tyne and lowered into place by Europe's largest floating crane - Asian Hercules II.

Hundreds of people lined the Quayside in 2000 to see its arrival.

Dubbed the 'blinking eye', the tilting structure stretches 413ft (126m) across the river.