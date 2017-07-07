BBC News

Consett helps vandalised Glenroyd House food bank

Local people in Consett have rallied around after a food bank was vandalised.

The windows of Glenroyd House were smashed when someone attempted to break into the building, only two months after the windows had been replaced.

A neighbour decided to create a fundraising page encouraging the community to pull together and that resulted in a local business fixing the damage.

A 42-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

