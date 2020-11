A man was caught tripping over on CCTV after burgling a takeaway and a coffee shop in Houghton-le-Spring.

Luke Brice has been branded "clumsy" by Northumbria Police after he attempted to steal cash from the shops' tills at about 05:00 on 21 October.

The 20-year-old has admitted two offences of burglary and will be sentenced at a later date.