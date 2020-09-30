A man with terminal cancer who did not know if he would meet his unborn child has welcomed his son into the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Allen was told his cancer had returned when his wife Kimberley was 14 weeks pregnant and given months to live, he was unsure if he would be around for their new arrival.

Both in the most at risk category of Covid-19, the couple has been shielding at their home in County Durham.

Robert said being there for the birth of baby Hugo "was great".