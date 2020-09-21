BBC News

Fishermen rescued from capsized boat by Sunderland RNLI

Sunderland RNLI is warning people to wear a life jacket while out on the water after three men were rescued from a capsized boat.

The fishermen were rescued close to Roker Pier, Sunderland, on Saturday after it is believed their boat became snagged on floating line from a lobster pot.

One of the men was taken to Sunderland Royal Infirmary for treatment following the rescue.

Tyne & Wear