Fishermen rescued from capsized boat by Sunderland RNLI
Sunderland RNLI is warning people to wear a life jacket while out on the water after three men were rescued from a capsized boat.
The fishermen were rescued close to Roker Pier, Sunderland, on Saturday after it is believed their boat became snagged on floating line from a lobster pot.
One of the men was taken to Sunderland Royal Infirmary for treatment following the rescue.
- Published
- 23 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Tyne & Wear