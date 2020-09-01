A Northumberland man is hoping his giant leek will win him a world record.

Peter Kerry, from Cramlington, has been growing vegetables for almost 50 years.

He is attempting to break the world record for the heaviest leek.

The 71-year-old is hoping that his vegetable weighs more than than 23lb 9oz - the current world record weight for a leek.

UPDATE: Mr Kerry's leek was weighed on Tuesday 1 September and he narrowly missed out on the record - it weighed 21lb 9oz, which was two pounds lighter than the world record currently held by County Durham grower Paul Rochester.

He says he will try again next year using the same seeds.