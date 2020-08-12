'I will miss the mosh pits but they will come'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sam Fender headlines Newcastle socially-distanced gigs
Fans in Newcastle had their first taste of live music since the coronavirus pandemic started when Sam Fender headlined his first socially-distanced gig.
The North East-born Brit Award winner played the first of two sold-out concerts on Tuesday with concert-goers standing on their own viewing platforms.
He said: "I think it's fantastic our region is going to lead the way on this and you know, we'll be the trailblazers for hopefully something that will continue on through the rest of the pandemic."
12 Aug 2020
