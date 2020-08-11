Tyne and Wear Metro marks 40th anniversary
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tyne and Wear Metro celebrates 40th anniversary

The Tyne and Wear Metro is celebrating its 40th birthday.

The rail network, which now has almost 50 miles of track linking Sunderland, Gateshead and Newcastle, opened in August 1980.

  • 11 Aug 2020