Tyne and Wear Metro marks 40th anniversary

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tyne and Wear Metro celebrates 40th anniversary
The Tyne and Wear Metro is celebrating its 40th birthday.
The rail network, which now has almost 50 miles of track linking Sunderland, Gateshead and Newcastle, opened in August 1980.
-
11 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-53734554/tyne-and-wear-metro-celebrates-40th-anniversaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window