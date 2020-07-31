Paralysed man in 100-mile handcycle challenge

Video

A man who was left paralysed after a serious crash in County Durham is challenging himself to handcycle 100 miles to raise money for the paramedics who saved his life.

Nick Copson of Woodland, was involved in a a head-on crash on the A68 near Hamsterley in 2018. His injuries were so severe he recorded a goodbye message to his wife and son on his mobile phone from the wreckage.

He spent almost two years in hospital and recovering in a rehabilitation home.

Now, just weeks after being discharged, he is taking part in a charity challenge for the Great North Air Ambulance Service - handcycling 100 miles (161km) from his bed throughout August.