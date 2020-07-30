'It doesn't have to be black v white'
Black Lives Matter: The North East young people tackling racism

Theo Riley was 11 years old when he was spat at coming home from school in Whitley Bay.

The 20-year-old is now speaking up about his experiences of being a young black man in the North East.

Sisters Amina and Neema also experienced racism from a young age in Hexham, Northumberland.

