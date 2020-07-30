Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black Lives Matter: The North East young people tackling racism
Theo Riley was 11 years old when he was spat at coming home from school in Whitley Bay.
The 20-year-old is now speaking up about his experiences of being a young black man in the North East.
Sisters Amina and Neema also experienced racism from a young age in Hexham, Northumberland.
-
30 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-53588128/black-lives-matter-the-north-east-young-people-tackling-racismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window