Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle mother Lisa Kirby faces 18-month wait for ADHD assessment
A woman from Newcastle was told she would have to wait at least 18 months to be seen for her first attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) assessment.
Lisa Kirby, 41, said her daughter had been diagnosed with ADHD, while her son was in the process of being diagnosed.
Knowing the condition was genetic, Ms Kirby visited her GP in March and was referred for assessment.
She was told by her doctor she would have to wait at least 18 months to be assessed by the Adult ADHD Service at Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.
-
27 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-53559773/newcastle-mother-lisa-kirby-faces-18-month-wait-for-adhd-assessmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window