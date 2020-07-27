Video

A woman from Newcastle was told she would have to wait at least 18 months to be seen for her first attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) assessment.

Lisa Kirby, 41, said her daughter had been diagnosed with ADHD, while her son was in the process of being diagnosed.

Knowing the condition was genetic, Ms Kirby visited her GP in March and was referred for assessment.

She was told by her doctor she would have to wait at least 18 months to be assessed by the Adult ADHD Service at Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.