Video

As Sunderland sees a rise in Covid-19 cases, a Mackem's guide on how to wear a face mask has been put together.

From 24 July, coverings are mandatory in enclosed public spaces such as supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, transport hubs, banks and takeaways.

Sunderland City Council has issued a "Treat your mask like your undies" campaign on social media urging people in the city to wear face coverings as it said new cases had gone up from seven to 15 in the last 14 days.

YouTuber Carl Bradbury has this advice on face masks - Mackem style.