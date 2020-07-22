‘I felt I was giving something back’

Media player
Newcastle theatre fundraising cycle complete
A man has cycled the length of the country, from Lands End to John O' Groats, in laps of his local theatre in Newcastle.
Alan Potts raised more than £5,000 for The People’s Theatre in Heaton by completing a 874 mile (1,407km) cycling challenge.
The theatre, which Alan says helped him after the loss of his wife, has had to shut its doors during the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenge was "his way of giving back".
22 Jul 2020
