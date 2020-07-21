Crowds line streets to applaud Charlton cortege

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jack Charlton funeral: Crowds line Ashington streets for cortege
Crowds lined the streets of footballer Jack Charlton's hometown to pay their respects ahead of his funeral.
Former Republic of Ireland boss Charlton, who won the World Cup playing for England, died on 10 July aged 85.
Thousands applauded as the cortege passed through the streets of Ashington, Northumberland ahead of a private service at a crematorium in Newcastle.
His son John urged residents there to give his father a good send-off but to maintain social distancing.
21 Jul 2020
