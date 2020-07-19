'I'm sorry, your child can't have a holiday'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Northumberland holiday home for sick children remains closed
A holiday home in Northumberland for families with sick children is to remain closed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jonathan's House at Seahouses opened in March 2006 and provides free accommodation for families with children suffering from a life-threatening or terminal illness to give them a much-needed break.
Run by the charity Chin Up, chair Ellen Phillips says they do not have the money or the resource to ensure the house is deep-cleaned after each use and the welfare of the children is "paramount".
-
19 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-53447780/coronavirus-northumberland-holiday-home-for-sick-children-remains-closedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window