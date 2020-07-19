'I'm sorry, your child can't have a holiday'

Video

A holiday home in Northumberland for families with sick children is to remain closed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan's House at Seahouses opened in March 2006 and provides free accommodation for families with children suffering from a life-threatening or terminal illness to give them a much-needed break.

Run by the charity Chin Up, chair Ellen Phillips says they do not have the money or the resource to ensure the house is deep-cleaned after each use and the welfare of the children is "paramount".