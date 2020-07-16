'So many rely on lip-reading to communicate'

Video

A YouTuber is teaching people basic sign language to help those with hearing impairments communicate while wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently anyone using public transport in England must wear a face covering and from 24 July this will become mandatory in shops and supermarkets.

A new campaign called Please Speak Up has been launched by Hidden Hearing to raise awareness of the difficulties wearing face masks pose for people who rely on lip-reading.

YouTuber Charlie Raine, from Sunderland, has teamed up with the campaign to teach essential sign language online.