Teen and nana complete 20km for charity

Meningitis survivor and nana complete 20km charity challenge
A 13-year-old boy who had both legs amputated after contracting meningitis has completed a 12-mile (20km) challenge for charity alongside his nana.
Robbie Jones from Bowburn, County Durham, lost both his legs and fingertips to meningitis as a baby.
Using his wheelchair and prosthetics, Robbie was joined by nana Sandra Graham to raise money for the Meningitis Research Foundation.
The pair said it was important to try and raise funding for the charity anyway they could with big events like the Great North Run cancelled due to Covid-19.
16 Jul 2020
