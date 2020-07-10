'High steaks' rescue as cow airlifted to safety

Video

A cow that got stranded at the bottom of a steep bank on the Northumberland/Cumbria border has been finally freed.

The 15-year-old Galloway got stuck at the Crammel Linn waterfall near Gilsland on Monday night.

It is thought a visitor left a gate open and the cow found its way down from its field to the water's edge.

The area has been hit by heavy rain for days, and the frightened animal was unable to make its way back up the hill due to the soft ground.

The fire and rescue service from nearby RAF Spadeadam joined other rescuers in a bid to try and guide the animal to safety, but in the end it had to be sedated and airlifted out by an RAF helicopter.