'We're skating 685 miles for Black Lives Matter'

Roller derby teams across the North East are taking part in a Skate Against Hate drive for charity.

The group set up the challenge in a bid to raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Inspired by the actions of American Ledger Smith, they will be skating 685 miles (1,390km) throughout the month of July.

Mr Smith skated that distance to hear Martin Luther King Jr make his I Have a Dream speech in Washington in 1963.