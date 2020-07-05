Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl transforms Matfen phone box into book swap
A disused phone box in a Northumberland village has been transformed into a book swap.
Hannah Cutler, 12, has spent time sprucing up the red box in Matfen and made it into a community resource.
She said she wanted to do it as some libraries are still closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.
-
05 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-53284666/girl-transforms-matfen-phone-box-into-book-swapRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window