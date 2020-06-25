The people tackling obesity during a pandemic

Media player
Coronavirus: Lockdown and obesity - the fight to keep fit
Research suggests morbidly obese patients are twice as likely to die with Covid-19 than people who are not overweight.
And according to NHS Digital, the North East has the highest rate of obesity-related hospital admissions in England.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health & Social Care, said: "We remain determined to reverse obesity rates and help everyone live healthier lives."
We spoke to Michelle Wall and Ben Devine about how the pandemic has changed their outlook on their health.
25 Jun 2020
