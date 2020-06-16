The parents-to-be both shielding in the pandemic

Media player
Coronavirus: 'One of the last happy things we have is being taken from us'
A couple from County Durham who are expecting a baby are facing a challenging time during the coronavirus pandemic as they are both shielding.
Kimberley Allen is 33 weeks pregnant and husband Robert has terminal cancer - putting them both in the most at risk category of Covid-19.
Mrs Allen says she feels like "one of the last happy things they have" has been "taken away from them" as husband Robert is unable to go to hospital for the baby's scans and possibly the birth.
16 Jun 2020
