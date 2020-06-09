Neighbours knit speed signs in bid to slow traffic

Video

A group of neighbours in Newcastle is hoping to combat speeding traffic on their street by knitting their own signs.

Residents of Hollywood Avenue have been campaigning since October, when more than 18,000 vehicles were caught exceeding the speed limit in one week.

Organiser Audrey MacNaughton said by raising awareness with temporary decorations, they hope people "appreciate it's a residential street" and slow down.

In a statement, Newcastle City Council said speeding was a "serious road safety issue" and Northumbria Police had been alerted.

A police spokesman said they carried out regular speed checks and were "sympathetic" to residents' concerns.