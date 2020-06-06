'I felt so vulnerable, as though I didn't matter'

Video

A wave of protests have been taking part across the US and the world following the death of a black man in police custody.

George Floyd, 46, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded he could not breathe.

Tessy Idemudia, 17, is a member of the UK Youth Parliament for Newcastle, and has written a poem about the outcry and talks about the issue of racism in the UK.

It comes as people gathered in solidarity during a protest in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.