Life in a fox den captured by camera trap
A photographer has used a camera trap to capture the life of a fox and her pups in Northumberland.

David Dinsley said he was out for an evening walk looking for local wildlife when he encountered the vixen and her pups.

The following he morning he returned to set up a camera trap and left the area.

He said he was "delighted" to have captured nearly 80 clips of life in the den.

  • 30 May 2020
