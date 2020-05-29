Life inside a maternity unit amid coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The Durham maternity ward supporting mothers

The challenges of giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic have been laid bare by mums and medical staff at a hospital.

Patients said they could not fault the care of workers at the University Hospital of North Durham.

It comes as the Royal College of Midwives has launched a campaign urging pregnant women to use health services if they feel unwell.

Concerns have been raised that some women are too scared to go to hospital because of Covid-19.

  • 29 May 2020
Go to next video: Clap for carers projected on to landmarks