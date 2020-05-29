Media player
Coronavirus: The Durham maternity ward supporting mothers
The challenges of giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic have been laid bare by mums and medical staff at a hospital.
Patients said they could not fault the care of workers at the University Hospital of North Durham.
It comes as the Royal College of Midwives has launched a campaign urging pregnant women to use health services if they feel unwell.
Concerns have been raised that some women are too scared to go to hospital because of Covid-19.
