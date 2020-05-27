Litter left at beauty spot 'unacceptable'

Video

Piles of litter left by visitors at a Northumberland beauty spot were "unacceptable", a national park authority said.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, groups left rubbish, glass and barbecues near Linhope Spout waterfall which had to be removed by rangers.

Northumberland National Park Authority chief executive, Tony Gates, said when visiting, people should "make every effort to leave the area in the condition they find it".

He also warned discarded litter such as glass, could be a "potential source of fire", which could be "devastating" for the landscape and wildlife.