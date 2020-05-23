Mum's coronavirus recovery inspires rainbow puppet

Media player
Coronavirus: Holywell woman spreads cheer with puppet
A woman has created a rainbow puppet to spread cheer to her neighbours in celebration of her mother recovering from coronavirus.
Georgia Hill fashioned the puppet, which stands 8ft (2m) high, from bits she found in her house and garage.
She said her neighbours in Holywell, near Whitley Bay, clap and cheer when they see her.
23 May 2020
