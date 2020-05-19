'We missed school dinner so much we got recipe'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Children get school dinner recipe to make their own

One of the things eight-year-old Arthur has been missing during the coronavirus lockdown is his favourite school dinner - mince and dumplings.

He wrote to his headteacher in Whitley Bay asking for the secret recipe so his dad, Anthony, could improve his version.

  • 19 May 2020
Go to next video: The stormtrooper running 1,000 miles for charity