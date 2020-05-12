Video

Three generations of the same family are working on the front line in the same hospital fighting coronavirus.

All based at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, mother Verity Pinkney is a nurse and clinical educator in renal services, 20-year-old daughter Megan Latimer is a second-year student nurse and grandma Audrey Crosby is a healthcare assistant in elderly rehabilitation.

We spoke to the women about life during the pandemic for International Nurses Day.

The day is celebrated around the world every 12 May - with this year marking the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.