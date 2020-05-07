'I miss my daddy, I pray he comes safe to me'

Media player
Coronavirus: Girl writes story for 'superhero' doctor dad
A five-year-old girl from Newcastle has written a story about her dad who is a doctor working on the front line during the spread of coronavirus.
Zeena, from Benton, created 'Daddy the Doctor Superhero' for Mohammed who is a chest physician treating coronavirus patients Sunderland Royal Hospital.
She says the story is for her dad but also for other children who have family members working for the NHS.
07 May 2020
