Celebrities 'virtually' open Nightingale hospital

A new Nightingale hospital for the north-east of England has been officially opened by celebrities in a virtual ceremony.

The facility in Washington has beds for 460 people, but could end up being used solely as a "reserve capacity".

The site was created for patients from the across the North East and north Cumbria and will be run by the Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

TV presenters Ant and Dec were among those who praised health workers, along with Newcastle United's Alan Shearer who paid tribute to health, military and construction workers.