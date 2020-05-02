YouTubers hold virtual dinner party for the NHS

Video

Three friends from the North East are taking part in their own virtual Come Dine with Me-style contest during the coronavirus lockdown.

YouTubers Luke Catleugh, Kate McCabe and Iwan Carrington were inspired by the show to hold their own online dinner event to be together throughout the pandemic.

Each week the trio cook starters, mains and desserts and even choose their drinks and outfits for the evening.

At the end of each episode they rate each other and the person with the highest score wins. All money from the ad revenue was donated to the NHS.