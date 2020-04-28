How young people are being hit by pandemic

Media player
Coronavirus: Study looks at pandemic impact on young people
Young people in north-east England have spoken about how they are coping with the coronavirus lockdown.
Among the concerns of the group from Newcastle and Northumberland is missing physical contact with friends, how to keep up with school work and uncertainty about the future.
Durham University has begun a study to find out what impact it will have on aspects of young people's lives such as their studies and social lives.
It is looking for people aged between 14 and 30 to fill in an online survey.
