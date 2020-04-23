Video

A couple in Newcastle whose wedding day was postponed due to coronavirus, held a virtual ceremony in their garden.

Poppy Welsh and Steven Gilligan, both 28, were due to get married on 18 April - and with the date of their big day printed on everything from wedding shoes to Steven's suit, they did not want it to go to waste.

Joined by cardboard guests and friends and family on Zoom, maid of honour Rebecca Ziantoni "officiated" the ceremony - rewording their vows and pronouncing the couple "still not married".

Poppy wore her hen do dress and veil and Steven wore his wedding day suit.

She said: "We felt it was really important that we gave our guests the opportunity to join us virtually and celebrate on the day, and even dress up if they wanted.

"We just wanted to give everyone a little something to look forward to in these really difficult times."