Closed farm owner's plea to help feed 'babies'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus lockdown: Whitehouse Farm 'fighting for survival'

A family attraction in Northumberland fears it may go out of business after closing due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Whitehouse Farm owner Heather Hogarty said 25,000 people would have visited them over Easter, and she had lost money trying to feed her "babies".

  • 17 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Brothers run 49 miles in garden for charity