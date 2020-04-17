Closed farm owner's plea to help feed 'babies'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus lockdown: Whitehouse Farm 'fighting for survival'
A family attraction in Northumberland fears it may go out of business after closing due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Whitehouse Farm owner Heather Hogarty said 25,000 people would have visited them over Easter, and she had lost money trying to feed her "babies".
-
17 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-52323125/coronavirus-lockdown-whitehouse-farm-fighting-for-survivalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window