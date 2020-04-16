Brothers run 49 miles in garden for charity

Video

Two brothers from Newcastle are putting their time in lockdown to good use, by running 49 miles (79km) to raise money for charity.

Charlie, 11, and Logan, nine, are completing the challenge in their back garden in Westerhope to fundraise for the Together Forever Trust.

The charity was set up in memory of Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, both of South Shields, who were among 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

The boys started on 28 March and will finish on 22 May - the three-year anniversary of the couple's death.