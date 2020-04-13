Care home gets lockdown 'ice cream van' visit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Carers create 'ice cream van' for deprived residents

A Newcastle care home surprised residents after the ice cream van had to stop making its weekly visit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff at West Farm Care Centre created their very own ice cream shop which can be wheeled around the home, so all residents still get the full experience.

  • 13 Apr 2020