Girl shares baking tutorials to cheer children up
A seven-year-old girl has shared her baking challenges online in an attempt to cheer up other children during lockdown.

Anya, from Northumberland, began presenting tutorials of cake recipes for her friends to "make them happy".

She has shared a chocolate treat idea ahead of the Easter weekend.

  • 10 Apr 2020
