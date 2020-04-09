'I try to find the light within the tunnel'

Media player
Coronavirus: Meningitis survivor Tilly Lockey rekindles love of piano
A teenager who lost both of her hands to meningitis when she was a baby has rediscovered her love of the piano during the coronavirus lockdown.
Tilly Lockey, from Consett in County Durham, said she was determined not to be defined by her disability.
The 14-year-old said: "You would think playing the piano with no hands, that's got to be impossible, because it's all about your fingers, but really I just wanted to show everyone that I found my own way, and so can you."
09 Apr 2020
